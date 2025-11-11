Capitals vs. Hurricanes Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

The Washington Capitals are in the midst of a slide that's seen them drop six of the last seven, and they'll face a tall task to get back on track against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Lenovo Center.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will continue to trust in the process as they try to execute and finish their chances, so expect the same line combinations with the advanced numbers at 5-on-5 looking better than the on-ice result.

Logan Thompson will get the start.

Here are the projected lines:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- John Carlson is riding a three-game point streak.

- Brandon Duhaime picked up his first goal of the season back on Saturday as the fourth line looks to continue contributing to the lineup.

- The Ovechkin-Strome-Beauvillier line is one of the top units at 5-on-5, so watch for them to do some damage.

- Tom Wilson leads the Capitals in scoring with nine goals and 16 points in 15 games this season.