Capitals vs. Kraken Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — After a rough showing at home on Sunday afternoon, the Washington Capitals are back at home and looking to get back in the win column before a couple of days off as they face the Seattle Kraken.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will run with different lines after tossing things in a blender on Sunday. Pierre-Luc Dubois remains out with a lower-body injury and will miss his fourth straight game. Meanwhile, Justin Sourdif will play at center, while Hendrix Lapierre moves to the wing and Ethen Frank comes in for Sonny Milano.

Logan Thompson starts.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Hendrix Lapierre-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Tom Wilson leads Washington with nine points so far and has points in all but one game this season.

- Dylan Strome has points in three straight games.

- Alex Ovechkin is two goals away from 900 in his career and scored his first of the year back on Friday. He has five goals in eight career games against the Kraken.

- Jakob Chychrun has four points in his last five games and goals in two of the last three outings.

- Brandon Duhaime is playing his 300th career NHL game.