    Capitals vs. Lightning: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Capitals vs. Lightning: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Nov 22, 2025, 23:14
    Nov 22, 2025, 23:14
    Updated at: Nov 22, 2025, 23:14

    The Capitals look to extend their winning streak as they take on the Lightning.

    Geoff Burke — Imagn Images

    WASHINGTON — For the third and final time this season, the Washington Capitals are going head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and will try to keep the good times rolling at home.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals will stick with almost the same lines as last game, with Nic Dowd still out due to an upper-body injury. Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back in for what marks his 700th career NHL game. Logan Thompson starts.

    Here are the combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Alex Ovechkin is coming off a hat trick performance against the Montreal Canadiens and has goals in four straight games and five of the last six.

    - Jakob Chychrun is on a six-game point streak.

    - Dylan Strome had three assists last game as his daughter was born back home in D.C. After finally getting to meet Sutton, he'll be in the lineup again on Saturday.

    - Ethen Frank and Sonny Milano both had multi-goal outings on Thursday.

    - Tom Wilson will face Team Canada coach Jon Cooper, and has points in two of his last three games.