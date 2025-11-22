Capitals vs. Lightning: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — For the third and final time this season, the Washington Capitals are going head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and will try to keep the good times rolling at home.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will stick with almost the same lines as last game, with Nic Dowd still out due to an upper-body injury. Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back in for what marks his 700th career NHL game. Logan Thompson starts.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin is coming off a hat trick performance against the Montreal Canadiens and has goals in four straight games and five of the last six.

- Jakob Chychrun is on a six-game point streak.

- Dylan Strome had three assists last game as his daughter was born back home in D.C. After finally getting to meet Sutton, he'll be in the lineup again on Saturday.

- Ethen Frank and Sonny Milano both had multi-goal outings on Thursday.

- Tom Wilson will face Team Canada coach Jon Cooper, and has points in two of his last three games.