Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — Following a successful trip up in New York, the Washington Capitals are back on home ice and hoping to keep that winning streak going as they take on the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning.
Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals will see some changes, as Pierre-Luc Dubois is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Hendrix Lapierre will draw back into the lineup up front, while Connor McMichael will slot in for Dubois as the second-line center.
On the blue line, Trevor van Riemsdyk returns and takes Declan Chisholm's place.
Logan Thompson will start.
Here are the full line combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
- Alex Ovechkin has assists in back-to-back games and is still looking for his first goal of the year. He is three away from 900 in his career.
- Jakob Chychrun leads all blueliners with three assists through the first three games of the season.
- Aliaksei Protas' four points are the most on the Capitals so far this season.