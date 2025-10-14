Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — Following a successful trip up in New York, the Washington Capitals are back on home ice and hoping to keep that winning streak going as they take on the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will see some changes, as Pierre-Luc Dubois is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Hendrix Lapierre will draw back into the lineup up front, while Connor McMichael will slot in for Dubois as the second-line center.

On the blue line, Trevor van Riemsdyk returns and takes Declan Chisholm's place.

Logan Thompson will start.

Here are the full line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin has assists in back-to-back games and is still looking for his first goal of the year. He is three away from 900 in his career.

- Jakob Chychrun leads all blueliners with three assists through the first three games of the season.

- Aliaksei Protas' four points are the most on the Capitals so far this season.