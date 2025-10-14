    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Sammi Silber
    Oct 14, 2025, 21:50
    WASHINGTON — Following a successful trip up in New York, the Washington Capitals are back on home ice and hoping to keep that winning streak going as they take on the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals will see some changes, as Pierre-Luc Dubois is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Hendrix Lapierre will draw back into the lineup up front, while Connor McMichael will slot in for Dubois as the second-line center.

    On the blue line, Trevor van Riemsdyk returns and takes Declan Chisholm's place.

    Logan Thompson will start.

    Here are the full line combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Alex Ovechkin has assists in back-to-back games and is still looking for his first goal of the year. He is three away from 900 in his career.

    - Jakob Chychrun leads all blueliners with three assists through the first three games of the season.

    - Aliaksei Protas' four points are the most on the Capitals so far this season.