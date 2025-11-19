Capitals vs. Oilers: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Washington Capitals face another tough Western Conference opponent at home in the Edmonton Oilers.
Here's everything to know before puck drop.
Washington will be without Nic Dowd due to an upper-body injury. Logan Thompson starts between the pipes.
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
- Alex Ovechkin has goals in three of his last four games.
- Jakob Chychrun is riding a four-game point streak.
- Tom Wilson has points in two of his last three games and leads all Capitals with 18 points in 19 games.
- Connor McMichael has points in back-to-back games.