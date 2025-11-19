    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals vs. Oilers: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

    The Capitals are looking to keep things going against the Oilers. Here's what to know before puck drop.

    Geoff Burke —Imagn Images

    WASHINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Washington Capitals face another tough Western Conference opponent at home in the Edmonton Oilers.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    Washington will be without Nic Dowd due to an upper-body injury. Logan Thompson starts between the pipes.

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Alex Ovechkin has goals in three of his last four games.

    - Jakob Chychrun is riding a four-game point streak.

    - Tom Wilson has points in two of his last three games and leads all Capitals with 18 points in 19 games.

    - Connor McMichael has points in back-to-back games.