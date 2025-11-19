Capitals vs. Oilers: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Washington Capitals face another tough Western Conference opponent at home in the Edmonton Oilers.

Here's everything to know before puck drop.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

Washington will be without Nic Dowd due to an upper-body injury. Logan Thompson starts between the pipes.

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin has goals in three of his last four games.

- Jakob Chychrun is riding a four-game point streak.

- Tom Wilson has points in two of his last three games and leads all Capitals with 18 points in 19 games.

- Connor McMichael has points in back-to-back games.