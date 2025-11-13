Capitals vs. Panthers Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

Coming off a convincing win in Carolina, the Washington Capitals want to show that they can maintain that consistency. It won't be easy though as they pay a visit to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. in Florida, as both teams look to improve on matching so-so records to start the campaign.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals appeared to find their spark offensively against the Hurricanes, while the defense figured things out, too. Those lines are expected to remain together.

Logan Thompson will start.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Brandon Duhaime has goals in back-to-back games, while he, Ethen Frank and Nic Dowd have opened the scoring in both of its last two outings.

- Dylan Strome has two goals and four points in his last three games. He is one point away from 400 in his NHL career.

- John Carlson is riding a four-game point streak, with six points over that span, as he looks to be getting some of his offensive spark back.

- Alex Ovechkin scored his 901st career NHL goal back on Tuesday as he and his "Strovillier" top line prove to be one of the best in the league at 5-on-5.

- Logan Thompson leads all NHL goaltenders with at least six games played in save percentage (.935) and GAA (1.56).