Capitals vs. Wild Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are in for another tough opponent to kick off the season, as they take on Kirill Kaprizov and the high-flying Minnesota Wild while aiming to extend their winning streak to four games.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, as Washington also debuts its new third jerseys.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals still remain without Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Ethen Frank is up from Hershey to serve as the extra forward, and the lines otherwise will remain the same.

On the blue line, Declan Chisholm draws back in against his former team, taking Trevor van Riemsdyk's place.

Logan Thompson will start.

Here are the full line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Declan Chisholm

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Tom Wilson is coming off a three-point night that saw him hit 400 in his career. He has five points through four games so far.

- Aliaksei Protas is tied with Wilson for the team lead in scoring and also has three goals in his last three games.

- Jakob Chychrun has points in three of four games this season.

- Alex Ovechkin has assists in two of three of his last games and is still looking for his first goal of the year. He is three away from 900 in his career.

- The penalty kill will have to come up big, as the Wild's power play is 10-for-21 to start the year and has the best success rate in the NHL (47.6 percent).

- Old Team USA teammates Ryan Leonard and Zeev Buium will face off in the NHL for the first time.