Carlson Out For Capitals vs. Devils; Line Combinations

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without defenseman John Carlson against the New Jersey Devils as he deals with an upper-body injury.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Carlson's injury is "not overly concerning," though he'll sit for this contest.

With Carlson out, Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back into the lineup.

Here are the line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren