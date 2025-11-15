Carlson Out For Capitals vs. Devils; Line Combinations

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without defenseman John Carlson against the New Jersey Devils as he deals with an upper-body injury.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Carlson's injury is "not overly concerning," though he'll sit for this contest.
With Carlson out, Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back into the lineup.
Here are the line combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren