    Carlson Out For Capitals vs. Devils; Line Combinations

    Sammi Silber
    Nov 15, 2025, 23:29
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 23:40

    The Capitals will be without John Carlson against the Devils.

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without defenseman John Carlson against the New Jersey Devils as he deals with an upper-body injury.

    Per coach Spencer Carbery, Carlson's injury is "not overly concerning," though he'll sit for this contest.

    With Carlson out, Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back into the lineup.

    Here are the line combinations:

    Here are the combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

    Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren