Cristall, Iorio & Several Capitals Make Statement For Spot In Dominant Win Over Flyers In Hershey

The Washington Capitals' preseason game in Hershey on Thursday had a little bit of everything: two sets of brothers taking the ice, Spencer Carbery's homecoming, NHL regulars and roster hopefuls. And ultimately, it all came together for a big 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrew Cristall opened the scoring as he put himself on the radar with a big game, walking in and sniping a goal top shelf on Dan Vladar. The 19-year-old was all over the ice, showcasing his speed and shot, making plays and being hard on pucks.

In the second, Ivan MIroshnichenko made his statement, driving to the net with a power move and netting his first of the preseason to make it 2-0. The Russian continues to impress with his strength and offesnive prowess, and is continuing to improve on his play without the puck.

After that, it was Vincent Iorio's turn to step up, as the defenseman jumped up in the play and made a picture-perfect pass to Sonny Milano in front to put D.C. up 3-0. Iorio continues to make a case for a spot, delivering with a strong offseason and impressive opening to camp so far, and now, he's on the scoresheet. He also thought he had a goal later in the third, but it was waved off after referees deemed it didn't cross the line.

Though the Flyers pulled within two going into the third period, Connor McMichael took matters into his own hands, scoring a shorthanded breakaway goal to restore the three-goal lead. Hendrix Lapierre tipped in a Dylan McIlrath shot minutes later, but it was waved off for high sticking. Milano added his second of the game on a nice feed from Lapierre with just over a minute left in regulation.

Clay Stevenson played the entire game in net, coming up with timely saves, stopping 15 of 16 on the night. He's had a strongh training camp so far, and could be an interesting player to watch as he's waivers eligible. If he clears, he will be the No. 1 in Hershey.

Among the other standouts were Lapierre, who had three assists and continues to force coach Spencer Carbery's hand. Declan Chisholm had a helper and was taking good care of the puck all night. Aliaskei Protas led with six shots on goal, and brother Ilya also gto time on the penalty kill, along with Justin Sourdif, who showed what he can do with good positioning and speed in his Capitals debut.

Washington has the day off on Friday and will likely make more cuts, which will be difficult with a number of players doing what they can to stick around.