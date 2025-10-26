Goalie Fight Almost Breaks Out As Lindgren Gets Into Scrum, Challenged By Ullmark

WASHINGTON — Charle Lindgren had enough.

As Ridly Greig crashed his crease late in the second with his team up 4-0, Lindgren pushed Greig out, and ultimately, frustration boiled over for the Washington Capitals goaltender he got into it with the Ottawa Senators behind his net.

In turn, Linus Ullmark made his way down the ice, dropping his glove and blocker and going into the pile looking for a fight with Lindgren. However, the referees didn't allow the two to go, and Lindgren didn't get to drop the gloves.

Martin Fehervary got a double minor for roughing on the play, and Greig received a roughing minor while both goalies got dual minors for roughing. Ullmark also got called for crossing the red line, but ultimately, the Senators ended up on the power play.