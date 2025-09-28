Leonard Shines, Cristall Nets Shootout Winner & Lindgren Strong As Capitals Edge Devils

The Washington Capitals looked strong to start things off on Sunday, with their younger squad matching up well with the New Jersey Devils and their top roster featuring the likes of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and more. While the Devils rallied, the Capitals prevailed thanks to an Andrew Cristall shootout winner.

Ryan Leonard had a goal and also struck in the shootout, Graeme Clarke also scored and Charlie Lindgren shined in net to help Washington to a 3-2 win over New Jersey to advance to 3-0 on the preseason.

It was a promising start for the Capitals, who were outshooting New Jersey 10-2 after the first 20 minutes of play. D.C. got on the board first, with Clarke firing home a quick shot after some picture-perfect passing from Patrick Thomas and Ilya Protas.

Clarke, who signed a two-way contract with Washington this summer, has looked strong through training camp and could be a top call-up candidate this season, and Thomas, who signed his entry-level deal at the end of last season, also had a strong preseason debut.

Then, in the second, Ryan Leonard had the showing he's needed. The 20-year-old has been tasked with shifting his focus away from just production and scoring, with coach Spencer Carbery wanting to see him further come into his own and embrace his power forward role at the highest level.

On Sunday, he delivered, taking the puck up on a 2-on-2 battle and sniping a quick goal home past Jacob Markstrom. It marked his first preseason goal, and his first goal on an NHL goaltender. He was not only producing, but all over the ice, making impressive defensive plays and helping out at both ends.

While D.C. started strong, the Devils were able to rally and take advantage of the Capitals' lack of discipline, with Nico Hischier scoring on the power play and Shane Lachance evening the score on a deflection shortly after another opportunity on the man advantage expired. Washington ultimately took six penalties.

Things went to the shootout, where Leonard and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored before Andrew Cristall put home the winner.

Charlie Lindgren also deserves major props for his play. Making his first start of the preseason, the 31-year-old was sharp, showcasing his quick reflexes and work he put in over the offseason. Lindgren made some stellar stops, including a huge split save on a Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt 2-on-0 and a kick-out save on Nico Hischier before stepping up again in overtime. He finished the night with 19 saves on 21 shots.