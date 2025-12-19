On Canine Night, Caps Show More Bite & Best Leafs To End Three-Game Slide

WASHINGTON — Returning home after a rough go on the road, the Washington Capitals took inspiration from their annual Canine Night, and showed quite a bit more bite against the Toronto Maple Leafs — and it paid off.

It looked like a brand-new Capitals team on Thursday, as Jakob Chychrun struck twice while Justin Sourdif's multi-point outing and another shutout for Logan Thompson led the team to a convincing 4-0 win.

Here are the takeaways:

Capitals Offense Finds Its Spark, Chychrun, Sourdif & More Shine

Over the last couple of games, goals have by no means come easy for D.C., with the team coming off a disappointing shutout loss. That changed on Thursday.

For Toronto, Carbery went back to his original top-6, while putting Connor McMichael with Sonny Milano and Ethen Frank in Hendrix Lapierre's absence due to illness and slotting in Bogdan Trineyev alongside Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime.

Those combinations had no problem finding chemistry as the Capitals clicked and looked more in sync, with a lot of thanks going to Jakob Chychrun, Justin Sourdif and more.

Chychrun had two goals, including one off a rebound that rang around the boards in the third and a quick snipe that beat Dennis Hildeby glove side in the third to ice the win.

The 27-year-old now has three goals in his last three games.

Meanwhile, Sourdif, returning to his role as the second-line center, was a force to be reckoned with, showcasing his quick hands, hockey IQ and vision.

It paid off as he helped set up Aliaksei Protas for the game-opening goal, as he faked out Hildeby before dishing to Protas camped out in front for the tap-in.

Then, later in the third, Sourdif picked up the puck from Wilson and wheeled around the net, finding John Carlson wide-open for a point drive for D.C.'s fourth goal of the night.

Sourdif finished the night with two assists.

The Milano-McMichael-Frank line also deserves credit and generated plenty of speed and opportunity, while also helping set up Chychrun's goal.

Penalty Kill Comes In Clutch, Power Play Shows Flashes Of Potential

The Capitals also put on a show on the penalty kill, coming up with five PKs to shut down the likes of Auston Matthews and more.

Not only did the team go 5-for-5, but made smart, aware plays with the puck while shorthanded, and also blocked quite a few shots in front of Logan Thompson.

While Washington went 0-for-3 on the power play, it did show signs of life and potential, with D.C. generating a number of good chances as Connor McMichael was promoted to the first unit.

Logan Thompson's Sharp Play Caps Off Impressive Bounceback Effort

Logan Thompson again shined in net, as the 28-year-old posted his second shutout of the season and second in the last four starts en route to his 14th win of the season.

Thompson made 21 saves on 21 shots, shutting down Toronto's top talent to backstop D.C. to a key win. He leads all NHL goaltenders with at least 20 games played with a .925 save percentage.

Ultimately, it was a different Capitals team that took the ice on Thursday. Washington was smarter with the puck, making better plays, generating chances and playing well in its own zone, too.