Takeaways: Capitals Bust Out, Bounce Back For Statement Win Over Hurricanes

The last time the Washington Capitals faced the Carolina Hurricanes, they saw their playoff hopes come to an end, as they were unable to weather the storm. It hasn't been any easier to open the season for Washington, so coming into Raleigh, the team came into town hoping sticking with the game plan would lead to an eventual breakthrough. And that it did.

The Capitals started strong and did all the right things, and ultimately, looked like a different team altogether en route to a 4-1 win against the Hurricanes.

Here are the takeaways from the convincing victory that can certainly turn the tide going forward and be something to build on.

Capitals Get Off To Strong Start As Fourth Line Sets Tone, Difference Evident

Washington knew it was in for a challenge coming into Carolina, and that a good start would be vital to escaping with two points. And as was the case on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the fourth line set the tone.

Nic Dowd found Ethen Frank streaking toward the net, who then got the puck to Brandon Duhaime backdoor for his second goal in as many games.

Unlike the Tampa game, though, the Capitals showed consistency and remained strong against a high-flying Hurricanes team through the first, dominating in shots, generating speed up ice and keeping the puck out of harm's way.

It seemed like a different team taking the ice, as Washington played smart, outskated the Hurricanes and stuck with the game plan while sustaining pressure.

Then, when Carolina picked up the pace, it was Logan Thompson's turn to impress again.

Logan Thompson & Defense Step Up, 'Strovillier' Line Stays Dominant At Even Strength

The Capitals needed a strong showing from Thompson and got just that, as the 28-year-old netminder was on point all night long.

Thompson was showcasing his quick reflexes and glove hand, tracking pucks well through traffic and controlling his rebounds.

The defense also had a stronger game in front of him, with Declan Chisholm drawing in for Trevor van Riemsdyk and the team playing a more cautious and responsible game in front. It helped the Capitals continue to impress at 5-on-5, and also made a world of a difference as the Hurricanes weren't able to get any real momentum going.

Even better, the Ovechkin-Strome-Beauvillier line continued its impressive play at even strength. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome went on an odd-man rush up ice, and Ovechkin found Strome for a semi-breakaway, where he made no mistake to make it a 2-0 game and give D.C. some breathing room.

Among lines with at least 52 minutes played, the "Strovillier" trio ranks second in the league among forward lines in expected goals-for percentage (70.8).

That line was out there again late with the goalie pulled, and Ovechkin iced the game with an empty-netter late for his 901st career goal.

Strome's tally proved to be the game-winner, though, and Thompson helped shut the door with 30 saves on 31 shots.

Special Teams Finds Its Spark, Jakob Chychrun Scores 100th Career Goal

Special teams have been the glaring issue for Washington over this recent slide, and on Tuesday, both the penalty kill and power play broke out to help the Capitals to a pivotal win.

Thanks to Thompson and strong play from the defense and penalty killing units, D.C. shut down five Hurricanes power-play chances while generating some momentum shorthanded. Carolina wasn't able to get set up as the Capitals played an aggressive game, and took good care of the puck to boot.

Washington also ignited a much-needed spark on the power play. Shaking things up on the second unit with Ethen Frank and Ryan Leonard, the Capitals finally broke through on their fourth power play of the night, when Jakob Chychrun fired home one of Leonard's rebounds to make it 3-1.

It marked Chychrun's 100th career NHL goal.