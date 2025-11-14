Takeaways: Capitals Come Up Short In Loss To Panthers

The Washington Capitals started strong and did a lot of the right things, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to the Florida Panthers.

Washington’s fourth line scored again and Rasmus Sandin and more shined, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-3 loss to Brad Marchand and the Cats.

Here are the takeaways from the defeat:

Caps’ Fourth Line Stays Hot, Duhaime Extends Scoring Streak

The Capitals continue to get a strong showing from their fourth line. After some good sustained pressure early, Brandon Duhaime deflected home Rasmus Sandin’s point shot to again open the scoring for Washington.

Duhaime is now on a career-best three-game goal streak.

Again, that trio of Duhaime, Nic Dowd and Ethen Frank was outstanding and generated quite a few chances and some good offense over the course of the night.

Middle-6 Gets Makeover, Sourdif Converts

With the Capitals trailing, coach Spencer Carbery changed up the lines, swapping Justin Sourdif and Connor McMichael on the second and third lines.

It paid off, as Sourdif scored while skating with Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson. It marked his second goal of the season, and was a much-needed boost, while Wilson added to his team scoring lead with a helper.

Sandin then got his second point of the night in the third to keep D.C. in the fight, with John Carlson chipping in to help and extending his point streak to five games.

Both those changes led to a change in chemistry, paying off at 5-on-5. It wasn’t enough, though, to beat Daniil Tarasov, who impressed over the course of the night.

Special Teams Remain Work In Progress

As has been the story, special teams needs work.

The power play continues to come up empty, though Ryan Leonard’s helped ignite a spark there.

On the penalty kill, Washington again came up short, with the Panthers going 2-for-5 and D.C. taking some rough penalties, including a too many men call and a double minor for high-sticking on Nic Dowd.