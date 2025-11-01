Takeaways: Capitals Drop Third Straight With Lackluster Loss To Islanders

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are in unfamiliar territory.

They're not used to dropping back-to-back games, and on Friday, they suffered their third straight loss as they fell 3-1 to the New York Islanders.

Here are the takeaways from the defeat:

Power Play Remains Glaring Issue, Challenges Continue To Work Against Capitals

As Spencer Carbery observed on Thursday, the power play is supposed to generate momentum, but so far, the Capitals' man advantage has had the opposite effect. That continued on Friday.

Washington went 0-for-3, and surrendered a shorthanded goal against. Though Carbery challenged for offside, the goal stood, and the Capitals got a delay of game penalty for a failed challenge, their fourth of the season.

Beyond the failed challenge and goal against, though, Washington appeared to lack energy on the power play, looking tired as both units struggled to set anything up or create any chaos.

Capitals Lose Dubois To Injury

The Capitals, already missing Dylan Strome, who didn't play after being a game-time decision, saw another top center go down with injury on Friday as Pierre-Luc Dubois was hurt at the end of the first period.

Dubois dug in for a face-off and went down to the ice in visible pain. He was attended to by Jason Serbus before being helped off the ice and heading down the tunnel, not putting much weight on his leg.

The 27-year-old had just recently returned from another injury that held him out for five games.

Offensive Struggles Continue, Thompson Strong

Overall, Washington's offense just hasn't been able to generate, and missing Strome and Dubois certainly didn't help.

The Capitals weren't able to get much going in the way of high-quality chances, as their lines lacked jump as the game went on. Though the start was decent, D.C. started to run out of fuel, and it translated as the Dubois injury, shorthanded goal against and failed challenge killed any kind of energy.

All the while, Ilya Sorokin played a strong game for New York with 22 saves on 23 shots. And though D.C. tried to rally, the team couldn't get much going, and Mat Barzal iced the game with an empty-netter.

On the other side of the battle, Logan Thompson had another strong outing in net, coming up with some big saves. His numbers remain impressive for D.C. to start the season, and he stopped 21 of 23. The only goals against were hardly on him, with the defense failing to pick up Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat, who scored both goals for the Islanders on odd-man breaks.

Overall, offense remains a glaring issue, and the team needs an answer — and quick.

Tom Wilson Scores In Front Of Team Canada Management

Tom Wilson knows how to step up when the stakes are high, and with Team Canada Olympic team management (Doug Armstrong, Don Sweeney and Julien BriseBois) in the press box, he made sure to make his presence known.

Wilson not only got on the board with his team-leading sixth-goal of the season, but threw his weight around quite a bit as he tried to lead by example for his group.