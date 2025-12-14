Takeaways: Capitals Have Off Night In Ugly Loss To Jets, Point Streak Comes To An End

From the start, it was an off night for the Washington Capitals in Winnipeg, and it showed on the scoreboard.

The Capitals fell behind early and couldn't keep up with the Jets in what turned out to be a 5-1 loss.

Here are the takeaways as Washington's nine-game point streak comes to an end.

Capitals Start Slow, Can't Get Much Going In Rare Off Night

From the moment the puck dropped, later than expected among Nino Niederreiter's 1,000-game ceremony, the Capitals just looked off and one step behind.

Winnipeg was heavily outshooting and outchancing Washington to start, and got up to a 2-0 lead to close out a lackluster first thanks to Logan Stanley and Morgan Barron.

Meanwhile, the Capitals couldn't get much going or really put too much pressure on Connor Hellebuyck, managing just three shots through the first 20 minutes.

While Washington was able to pick up the pace in the second, an unlucky bounce off Justin Sourdif's stick put the Jets up 3-0, and from there, D.C. couldn't recover, going down 5-0 into the final minutes of regulation.

It was a difficult situation for Logan Thompson, who stopped 30 of 35 shots but wasn't given much help at either end of the ice.

Power Play Clicks Too Little, Too Late As Offense Struggles

The Capitals also struggled on the man advantage, failing to convert on its first three attempts of the game. It wasn't until the final minutes of regulation, when Jakob Chychrun scored on a 5-on-3 opportunity, that D.C. got on the board.

Chychrun's goal marked his 12th of the season, and Alex Ovechkin's assist helped him pass Jaromir Jagr for the 10th-most power-play points in NHL history.

Washington's offense, which featured new-look lines with Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime reuniting and Hendrix Lapierre moving up to work with Connor McMichael and Ethen Frank, couldn't really generate much pressure or get into the zone cleanly.

By the time the Capitals started to generate more on goal, it was too little, too late.

It also didn't help that Connor Hellebuyck, making his return from knee surgery, was sharp in his return, stopping 24 of 25 in the win.

Bogdan Trineyev Makes NHL Debut

It was a night to remember, though, for Bogdan Trineyev, who appeared in his first NHL game.

The 23-year-old tried to be physical and played 11:45 minutes, working to get to the net front and playing on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime.