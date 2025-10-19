Takeaways: Capitals’ Ugly Start Leads To Loss To Canucks

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals didn't get off to the start they wanted against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, and from that point on, things only got worse.

Ryan Leonard, Jakob Chychrun and Tom Wilson helped power a comeback, but a lackluster start led to a 4-3 loss, putting an end to what was a convincing four-game winning streak.

Here are the takeaways from the defeat:

Capitals Get Off To Ugly Start; Late Rally Falls Short

Right off the draw, the game started to slip away from Washington, as Elias Pettersson opened the scoring just 59 seconds into play.

Vancouver controlled play early and often, and later in the frame, the Canucks went up 2-0 when Charlie Lindgren struggled to cover the puck in the crease amid a scrum before Tyler Myers shot the loose puck into the empty net. Though the Capitals challenged on that play, the goal stood, and Kiefer Sherwood made it 3-0 on the ensuing power play.

Though Washington picked up the pace later on and got goals from Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun, along with Tom Wilson with just under two minutes left, to make it interesting , it was too little, too late, and Teddy Blueger’s goal stood as the game winner.

Power Play Cashes In, But Remains Work In Progress

The Capitals did get on the board on the power play when Ryan Leonard put home his own rebound in the second period. It marked Leonard's first career power-play goal and the third straight game where the man advantage got on the board. Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome had the assists, extending their point streaks.

While the team was able to convert, the Capitals went 1-for-4 and still need to get better at executions, clean passes and entries, as well as maintaining possession through play.