Takeaways: Leonard, Bottom-6 Lifts Capitals Past Kraken

WASHINGTON — It feels like Ryan Leonard's finally the "Free Bird" that his goal song makes him out to be.

The 20-year-old rookie had a breakout showing or the Capitals on Tuesday, as he and the bototm-6 connected to help the team rebound with a big 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Here are all the takeaways:

Ryan Leonard Steps Up

From the moment the puck dropped, Ryan Leonard was just about everywhere for Washington, getting shots early and often.

There was a bit of a scare early on when he took some friendly fire from Aliaksei Protas, leading to a quick fix on the bench and some gauze up his nose. It didn't keep him off the ice, and each shift, he grew closer to getting on the board, ringing one of the crossbar and generating quite a bit on Matt Murray.

Then, to start the second, he got to the slot and picked up a feed from Protas, making no mistake and sniping the puck past Murray. It marked his third goal of the season and second straight game with a goal.

Leonard played with pace all night long, and ultimately, proved to be a fundamental part of a strong night for the bottom-6.

Bottom-6 Impresses, Sourdif Makes Most Of Chance At Center

Following Sunday's lackluster showing, coach Spencer Carbery made some notable changes to the bottom-6, moving Justin Sourdif to center to work with Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard, while Hendrix Lapierre went to play on the second-line wing. Menawhile, Ethen Frank slotted into Sourdif's spot on the fourth line while Sonny Milano sat as a healthy scratch.

The bottom-6 hadn't been able to get too much going to open the season, but that changed on Tuesday as it combined for two of the Capitals' three goals, both of them at 5-on-5.

Nic Dowd opened the scoring, scoring on a lay-up pass from John Carlson after a smooth entry and play from Brandon Duhaime. It marked Dowd's first of the season and his first goal since April 10, and he had a multi-point night with an assist on Tom Wilson's late empty-netter to ice the game.

Leonard's goal put the team up 2-0, and it came thanks to a strong entry and play from Protas and Sourdif at center. Sourdif, 23, looked comfortable down the middle and had some good speed and plays while operating with Protas and Leonard.

Chychrun Stays Hot, Power Play Connects Once Again

It took some time, but the power play's surging again, and it got on the board for the fourth straight game on Tuesday.

Corralling the puck off the face-off, Alex Ovechkin found a wide-open Jakob Chychrun at the point, who fired a quick shot past Matt Murray. It was a different play and setup for the team, and it shows how the power play continues to trend in the right direction. D.C. went 1-for-2 on the night.

Meanwhile, Chychrun now has goals in three of his last four games, and is one goal away from 100 in his career.

Top Shelf Takes

- Tom Wilson picked up his fourth of the season on an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation and now has points in six of seven games this season.

- Brandon Duhaime picked up an assist in what marked his 300th career NHL game.

- Jason Serbus celebrated 2,000 pro games behind the bench.

- The penalty kill went 2-for-2 on the night.

- Logan Thompson stopped 15 of 16 shots to advance to 4-1 on the season.