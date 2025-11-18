Takeaways: Lindgren & Ovechkin Power Capitals Past Kings

WASHINGTON — It was a tall task, the struggling Washington Capitals taking on the surging Los Angeles Kings, the NHL's hottest road team and the winners of four straight going into Monday's contest. However, as was the case last year, D.C. found a way to get the job done for a statement win.

Alex Ovechkin and Matt Roy scored, and Charlie Lindgren en route to a 2-1 victory over the Kings.

Here are a takeaways from the win.

Capitals New Lines Find More Chemistry, Protas Gets Important Assist Early

The Capitals made an important change to their forward lines, swapping Nic Dowd and Hendrix Lapierre on the bottom-6. It marked the first time that Dowd and Brandon Duhaime were separated, but the change ignited a much-needed spark.

Early in the first, the Capitals second line of Aliaksei Protas, Tom Wilson and Justin Sourdif got to work, and ultimately, pulled off a goal as Protas' point shot was tipped by Matt Roy in front. It marked Protas' first point in six games, an important one for him as he looks to get back to playing at the level he was at a seeason ago.

Overall, Washington's new look on the forward lines paid off, as Connor McMichael continued to show chemistry and confidence on the first-line wing with Alex Ovechkin — and got on the board once again, too.

Ovechkin Stays Hot, Makes More History

Alex Ovechkin's been finding his game recently, and on Monday, he picked up right where he left off.

The 40-year-old got to the front of the net in the second and fired home a behind-the-net feed from Connor McMichael to make it a 2-0 game.

It marked Ovechkin's second consecutive game with a goal, and he's now scored in three of the last four games. The Russian also made more history with career goal No. 903; the tally was his 442nd at Capital One Arena, moving him past Gordie Howe for the most goals scored in NHL history at a single venue.

Charlie Lindgren

It was a strong bounceback effort for Charlie Lindgren, who had lost his last four starts.

Lindgren was dominant between the pipes, stopping 30 of 31 and coming up big to keep D.C. in the game.

Another Game Of Special Teams Woes

The Capitals continue to struggle in the sepcial teams department at both ends of the ice.

On the power play, Washington, who had the chance to add to the lead, couldn't get anything going on its two power-play opportunities of the night, and the team has now been without a power-play goal in three straight outings and continues to rank among the worst in the league.

Anze Kopitar cut things to 2-1 in the second period on a power play, marking the third straight game that D.C. has given up a goal on the penalty kill.