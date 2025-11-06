Takeaways: Ovechkin Scores 900, Capitals Recapture Magic vs. Blues To End Losing Skid

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals were in desperate need of a spark. They got that, and more, as the end of a four-game losing skid marked a magical night in the District, led by no other than Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin scored career goal No. 900, igniting a much-needed scoring frenzy for the Capitals en route to a dominant 5-1 win over the Blues.

Here are all the takeaways:

Ovechkin Makes History With 900 Goals, Floodgates Open For Capitals Offense

At the center of the Capitals recent scoring struggles stood Alex Ovechkin, who went the last four games without a goal and had just two through his first 12 games. That'd change when he found himself in the offensive zone, close to the net, with the puck on his stick.

Ovechkin picked up Jakob Chychrun's rebound that ricocheted off the end boards and right onto his tape before backhanding home his third of the season and 900th career NHL goal past Jordan Binnington.

The bench cleared as the Capitals flooded the ice to congratulate the captain, while Binnington attempted to hide the puck in his pants and keep it away from the 40-year-old. Linesperson Michel Cormier recovered the puck.

Ovechkin is the only player in NHL history to reach the 900-goal mark. A weight lifted off his shoulders with that tally, and at the same time, the offense's struggles appeared to completely evaporate.

Washington had some good looks and zone time early, but things really turned up in the second. Anthony Beauvillier got to the open space and ended his own scoring drought with a backhander, and later in the frame, John Carlson chased down a bouncing puck and won the battle for it before sniping it past Binnington.

Carlson ended Binnington's night after he gave up four goals on 15 shots, and Joel Hofer came in relief, but would soon after surrender yet another goal to Beauvillier.

It was the wake-up call the offense needed, and fitting that the captain was the one to put an end to the recent drought in a convincing win.

Tom Wilson Continues Run To Olympics, Ignites Power Play; Logan Thompson Also Makes Noise

It was also a memorable night for Tom Wilson, who continued his impressive run with a two-goal night to extend his team scoring lead.

Wilson got things going on the power play, tipping home John Carlson's point shot to end a four-game, 13-attempt drought for the man advantage. His four power-play goals rank fourth-most int he league.

Then, in the third, he got on the board again for his eighth of the season. Team Canada management Doug Armstrong and Don Sweeney were in the building as the Capitals alternate captain continues to make a strong case.

It was also an impressive night for Logan Thompson, who stopped 21 of 22. He has now given up two or fewer goals in each of his nine starts so far this year.