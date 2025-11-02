Takeaways: Power Play Remains Glaring Issue As Capitals Fall To Sabres In Shooting, Losing Streak At 4

For the first time since 2024, the Washington Capitals find themselves in the throes of a four-game losing skid.

The Capitals did enough to escape with a point, but it wasn't enough as a lack of execution again resulted in a loss, this time a 4-3 decision that went to the shootout.

Here are all the takeaways.

Strome's Return Powers Caps' Quick Start As Sabres Strike Back

In search of some offense, coach Spencer Carbery put the lines in a blender, trying out some new combinations. Ultimately, they found a spark.

The Capitals also got a big boost with Dylan Strome back in the mix, and he didn't waste any time getting back in the swing of things.

Just 1:07 into the game skating on a new-look like with Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Leonard, Strome got on the board and beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 1-0. It marked his third goal of the season and 11th point, and he has points in six of his last seven outings.

Seconds later, Tom Wilson sent Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas on a 2-on-0, where Protas finished off a give-and-go to make it a 2-0 game with his fifth of the season.

Buffalo didn't go quietly, though, and instead, roared back with three unanswered goals in the first. Finally, late in the second, Sonny Milano picked up his first of the season and first goal since the 2023-24 campaign to make it a 3-3 game.

Ultimately, things went to the shootout, where the Capitals failed to score while Bo Byram had the shootout winner.

Capitals Power Play Struggles Continue

Though things looked better at 5-on-5, the team's struggles to make something happen on the man advantage continued.

The Capitals went 0-for-4 on the night, and are now 0-for-14 over the last four games. Washington was unable to keep the puck in the zone or really set up for any quality chances, and on the final power play late in regulation, a cross-ice pass from Alex Ovechkin was intercepted and led to a shorthanded break against.

As Tom Wilson said back on Friday, it's on the players on the ice to ultimately deliver, but at the end of the day, it's just not working for Washington and continues to be the glaring issue, and a difference between wins and losses.

Top Shelf Takes

- Tom Wilson had a fight and assist, and racked up 19 penalty minutes on the night.

- Jakob Chychrun and Anthony Beauvillier were tied for the team lead in shots with four each.