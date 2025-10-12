Takeaways: Protas, Capitals Dominate For Bounce-Back Win Over Islanders

Following his career year with the Washington Capitals, Aliaksei Protas preached the importance of doing what he can to show that wasn't a one-off. He's on the right track — and then some — after helping power his team to a win on Long Island.

Protas struck twice and added a helper, and Ryan Leonard and Martin Fehervary also as the Capitals bounced back from their lackluster season opener with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Here are all the takeaways:

Protas Off To Wicked Good Start, Second Line Shines

After moving to the second line halfway through the Capitals' opener on Wednesday, Aliaksei Protas immediatey picked up where he left off, and that continued on Saturday on the Island.

Protas and the second line were clicking all night long and aggressive on the forecheck, and he was doing all the right things. His first goal came off a turnover from Jakob Chychrun, who then found Protas wide open in the slot for easy pickings on Ilya Sorokin.

Then, in the second period, he forced Tony DeAngelo to make a turnover and raced after the loose puck, going on a breakaway before firing home his second of the game.

Protas finished the game with three points and is the Capitals' leading scorer with four points through the first two games of the season.

Leonard Gets First Goal On NHL Goalie, Progress For Power Play While Penalty Kill Needs Work

Ryan Leonard finally scored his first regular-season goal on an NHL goalie (he beat Jakob Markstrom clean in the preseason for his actual first), and it came after some nice work and movement from the second power-play unit.

PP2, led by Jakob Chychrun at the point, impressed with quick passes, connected plays and good entries, and ultimately, it paid off with Leonard's goal shortly after the second opportunity expired.

It's a step in the right direction for the man advantage, but when it comes to special teams, the penalty kill still has ways to go.

Anthony Duclair struck right off the face-off on the first attempt, and on the second attempt, a series of errors and controversial play by Bo Horvat that D.C. argued was a handpass led to Matthew Schaefer scoring on a lay-up for his first NHL goal.

The Capitals' challenge failed, leading to another kill, where Washington was able to get the job done. D.C. ultimately went 1-for-3 on the PK, and there's definitely work to be done when it comes to positioning and helping Logan Thompson out.

Capitals Clean Up Neutral Zone Play, Thompson Strong

Back on Wednesday, getting through the neutral zone was a tall task for Washington. On Saturdya, it was no problem.

The Capitals looked much more connected when it came to neutral zone play, and their transition game also took a step forward.

Logan Thompson also delivered with another strong outing, stopping 33 of 35 shots and staying poised despite the team letting off the gas a bit in the third.