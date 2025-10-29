Takeaways: Puck Luck Goes Against Capitals In Loss To Stars

For the most part, the Washington Capitals did all the right things against the Dallas Stars. Luck just wasn't on their side on Tuesday.

Washington out shot Dallas and had several high-quality chances, but Dallas won the puck-luck battle, and a lack of special teams success and a red-hot Jake Oettinger led to a 1-0 loss in the Lone Star State.

Here are the takeaways as the Caps see their second straight loss and third in five games.

Puck Luck Goes Against The Capitals, Strome's Absence Noticeable As Oettinger Remains Undefeated

As mentioned, the Capitals did a lot of good things, and generated quite a few high-quality chances over the course of the game. However, the puck just wasn't bouncing their way.

Washington hit three posts, and again, Jake Oettinger put on a show to shut down the Capitals' top offensive weapons. He is now 6-0 all time against D.C., stopping over 95 percent of the total shots that the team has put on him over the course of his career.

The Capitals were also missing Dylan Strome significantly; while PIerre-Luc Dubois had a strong game and Connor McMichael helped generate a few chances on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, there's no replacing what Strome brings to the offense, and his absence was noticeable at 5-on-5 and on the man advantage.

Washington's best line was arguably their third line of Anthony Beauvillier, Hendrix Lapierre and Ethen Frank; the trio generated quite a few opportunities, Lapierre hit the post and they created a lot of time and space while sustaining pressure in the offensive zone.

Capitals Special Teams Continue To Need Work

Special teams haven't been too kind to the Capitals to open the season, with Washington struggling on the power play and penalty kill through the first 10 games of the year, and Tuesday in Dallas was no different.

Washington, who recently started to find success on the man advantage, couldn't get much of anything going on their two power-play opportunities and came up empty. Entries were an issue, as was maintaining possession and setting anything up.

D.C. ultimately went 0-for-3 on the man advantage, and failed to score on a late third-period opportunity that could have tied the game. Over those three chances, the team managed just three shots on goal, with two of them only coming on that last chance.

Then, the Capitals found themselves in the box often, taking four total penalties, three of them occurring in the offensive zone. Washington's penalty kill, which usually ranks atop the league standings year after year, hasn't been the sharpest to open the season, and though it was stronger on Tuesday, an unfortunate bounce led to yet another power-play goal against.

Martin Fehervary was trying to break up a backdoor pass from Tyler Seguin to Jason Robertson when the puck deflected off his stick and past Logan Thompson, who was stellar and surrendered the rest of the night.

Frank Hurt After Collision With Rantanen

Late in the game, Ethen Frank tried to hit Mikko Rantanen, but went down hard to the ice, his head jolting quite a bit on the way down.

Frank needed help getting off the ice and was taken to the dressing room, and did not return. His status remains unclear at this time.