Takeaways: Same Story Plagues Capitals In Loss To Lightning As Frustration Begins To Boil Over

Things continue to go south for the Washington Capitals.

On paper, it didn't look like the worst showing for D.C., who outshot the Tampa Bay Lightning and had its share of opportunities. But it's the same narrative and glaring issues at both ends on the ice that resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Bolts.

Here are the takeaways as the Capitals see their sixth loss in seven games:

Lack Of Finish Costly Again

Washington got a good amount of looks on Andrei Vasilevskiy, but as has been the case time and time again this season, the Capitals just aren't able to finish.

Brandon Duhaime got on the board early with his first goal of the season, a positive sign for the group that hasn't seen a ton of secondary scoring this season. However, that would really be the only breakthrough on offense.

John Carlson's goal was an own goal for Erik Cernak, and again, Washington couldn't capitalize on its only power-play chance of the night. Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots as the Capitals failed to really get high-quality chances on net, and also found themselves fumbling opportunities and making one too many passes in pursuit of the perfect play.

Puck luck just isn't on D.C.'s side right now, either, which also isn't helping the cause.

Ultimately, right now, little jump and little magic is working against the team, which just hasn't been able to dig its way out with several key players not having stepped up.

Special Teams An Issue Again; Lack Of Discipline, Officiating Sinks Capitals As Frustration Boils Over

On the flip side of the special teams' issue, Washington also isn't getting much help on the penalty kill.

After Emil Lilleberg evened things up roughly two minutes after Duhaime gave D.C. an early lead, the Bolts went to a power play and made no mistake, as Jake Guentzel broke through to put Tampa in front.

It was a momentum killer and another fumble for the PK, which has given up four PPGs over the last two games and ranks eighth-worst in the league after regularly being atop the NHL standing over the last handful of years.

In the third period, Brandon Hagel made it a 3-2 game, marking the first time this season Logan Thompson's given up more than two in a game, and though the Capitals planned on trying to rally, a lack of discipline sunk that effort.

John Carlson took a hooking penalty with 1:38 minutes to go in regulation and Dylan Strome wide open in front. Then, Tom Wilson got a misconduct with seconds remaining as tempers flared, and at the buzzer, frustration boiled over as Jakob Chychrun dropped the gloves with Cernak.

Overall, the officiating was far from being in the Capitals' favor, and it sunk the team yet again.