Takeaways: Special Teams Spoil Capitals' Comeback In Loss To Penguins

The Washington Capitals saw flashes of the magic that carried them to the top of the East just a season ago on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, as they managed to claw back from down 3-0 and take back control of the game. As the story would have it, though, special teams against cost D.C. two points.

The "Strovillier" line sparked a three-goal comeback, but a sloppy showing on the power play and penalty kill., and a lack of discipline led to a 5-3 loss.

Here are all the takeaways as the Caps have now dropped five of the last six.

Capitals Come Back After Ugly Start, 'Stroviller' Line Gives D.C. Life

As has been the case with the Capitals and back-to-backs so far, Washington got off to a rather ugly start in Pittsburgh.

The first period was a rough one for D.C., who couldn't really get out of its own way or get the puck out of the zone and up ice. To make matters worse, Washington took penalty after penalty, including three total in the first, as the Penguins scored twice on the man advantage early on thanks to Sidney Crosby.

Then, early in the second, Anthony Mantha made it a 3-0 game, and from there, the Capitals looked down and out.

However, Washington wouldn't go quietly, and a big reason for that was Alex Ovechkin and his line with Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier.

Ovechkin got things going by throwing his weight around, and then, set up Strome to make it a 3-1 game roughly halfway through the middle frame. Strome now has points in eight of his last nine games.

It would trigger a miraculous comeback, even after Ryan Leonard's goal to make it 3-2 was called back with Aliaksei Protas said to be offside. Strome and Ovechkin again combined on a passing play to set up Rasmus Sandin just 38 seconds after the disallowed goal.

Then, with just 3.6 seconds left in the second, Strome's pass to Ovechkin banked off traffic and front and onto the tape of Tom Wilson, who tied the game at 3 going into the third. It marked his team-leading ninth goal of the season as he extended his point streak to four games.

Special Teams Again The Difference Between A Win & Loss, Rally Falls Short

While the Capitals were able to come back from down 3-0, it wasn't enough to pull off a win, and again, special teams proved to be the culprit.

Washington got two power-play opportunities in the third and the chance to put things away, but couldn't get anything going on either chance while giving up a handful of chances against. Then, on the second opportunity, Strome took a cross-checking penalty, putting an end to the man advantage and sending the Penguins on an abbreviated power play.

Bryan Rust, who hit a couple posts earlier, made no mistake, and capitalized with eight seconds left on the power play, redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin past Charlie Lindgren. The Penguins' power play went 3-for-5 as the Capitals made several mistakes and misplays on the PK.

Though Washington attempted a comeback late in the third, Conor Dewar iced the game with an empty-net goal.

The Capitals ended the night 0-for-3 on the power play, and continues to struggle to get momentum going on the man advantage, which is just 1-for-21 over the last five games.