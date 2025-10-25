Takeaways: Thompson Puts On Show, Ovechkin Moves Closer To History As Capitals Rout Jackets

The Washington Capitals found themselves in a fast-paced showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and under siege early and often. That said, they busted out at exactly the right time, and thanks to Logan Thompson, Alex Ovechkin and more, pulled out a win.

Thompson dazzled in net, Ovechkin scored No. 899 and John Carlson and Justin Sourdif also scored en route to a 3-1 win.

Here are the takeaways.

Thompson Puts On Show, Picks Up Assist

It was by no means an easy night between the pipes for Logan Thompson, with the Blue Jackets surging and generating chance after chance. He held his own, though, flashing his glove and kicking out the leg to come up with some ten-bell stops and keep the Capitals in a game that was deadlocked until late in the second. He was the main reason the Capitals were still in it and able to eventually break out.

Thompson finished the night with 34 saves on 35 shots, and also caught a break when Dmitri Voronkov's goal to pull the game to 3-2 was overturned after it was ruled he kicked the puck into the net.

Not only did Thompson star in net to advance to 5-1 on the season, but he also picked up an assist to set up Justin Sourdif for his first with the Capitals.

Carlson Breaks Deadlock, Ovechkin Scores 899 & Sourdif Nets First As A Cap In Third-Period Surge

With the game 0-0 and Columbus dominating in shots in the second, the Capitals needed a spark, and got it from John Carlson. After going over 14 minutes without a shot on goal in the middle frame, Carlson opened the scoring, with his long-range shot through traffic making it past Jet Greaves. It marked his second goal of the season, and extended his point streak to five games.

Carlson's goal late in the second gave the Capitals some confidence going into the third, and Washington picked up the pace to start the third.

Alex Ovechkin scored off a clean face-off win from Dylan Strome for career goal No. 899 and his second of the season. He's now one away from 900, and what better stage than career game No. 1500 on Saturday to hit that mark. His goal was also his 336th career third-period goal, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Minutes later, Thompson got the puck up to Ryan Leonard, who found Justin Sourdif, who had a breakout game of his own at center, on a breakaway. After ringing iron, he put home his own rebound for his first goal with the team.

Wilson Stays Red-Hot As He & McMichael Spark Power Play On Major Penalty

Late in the third, Mathieu Olivier caught Declan Chisholm in the head with his shoulder, giving Washington a five-minute power play.

After going 0-for-2 earlier in the night, the Capitals got on the board thanks to Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael.

Wilson scored his team-leading fifth of the season, banking one in after a good chance in front for Ethen Frank, who picked up his first assist of the season. Later on the same penalty, Connor McMichael batted in a puck out of mid-air past Jet Greaves, and though it was intially waved off, the call on the ice was overturned as he got his first of the season and made it 5-1.

Washington now has power-play goals in five straight games.

Top Shelf Takes

- Hendrix Lapierre picked up an assist and has points in two of his last three games since moving to the wing, and he also had five shots on goal.

- Jakob Chychrun led the team with six shots on goal.

- Aliaksei Protas picked up an assist and has points in four of his last five games.

- Ryan Leonard's assist was his first career NHL regular-season assist, and he now has points in three of his last four games.