Takeaways: Thompson Shines, But Capitals Lackluster In Shootout Loss To Hurricanes

WASHINGTON — Logan Thompson was the story again at Capital One Arena, keeping the Washington Capitals in a game they were struggling to stay in from the get-go against the Carolina Hurricanes, despite having the lead at two different points. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for a win.

Thompson dazzled between the pipes, but continued shootout struggles led to a 3-2 loss in extra time.

Here are the takeaways as D.C. extended its point streak to nine games.

Capitals Start Slow, McMichael Gets D.C. On Board First As Ovechkin Makes More History

The Capitals couldn't get much going early on against the Hurricanes, managing just nine shots after 40 minutes. Though the team had a couple of look, but failed to generate a lot of zone time or sustained pressure.

Connor McMichael did get the Capitals on the board, though, pouncing on a loose puck off Alex Ovechkin's stick and breaking away to beat Brandon Bussi on a nice move in front.

It marked McMichael's fifth of the season and Ovechkin's 1,800th career point combining the regular season and playoffs. He is the 11th player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Dowd Injects Life Into Capitals In Third, Hurricanes Tie It Late

The Capitals needed a spark going into the final 20 minutes of play tied 1-1, and Nic Dowd provided it.

Dowd got into it with Jordan Martinook off the draw,, dropping the gloves to try and ignite something for his team. It paid off, as the Capitals were visibly impressed with his grit.

Then, with 8:28 to go, Dowd streaked to the front of the net and buried a slap-pass from Rasmus Sandin to make it a 2-1 game. It was his second goal of the season and first in 15 games.

Sandin also picked up his second assist of the night on the play, and all of his assists this season have come at 5-on-5. McMichael also had an assist to add to his multi-point night.

WIth 2:15 to go, Logan Stankoven got a hold of the puck in front and buried it past Thompson to even the score late and force overtime.

Thompson Keeps Capitals In It, Shootout Struggles Continue

It was the Logan Thompson show again in net, as the netminder remained sharp to keep his team in the game and stop the Hurricanes from taking advantage as they piled anything and everything on net.

Thompson, coming off a shutout on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, stopped 37 of 39 shots in regulation.

Ultimately, things came down to a shootout after both teams exchanged chances in overtime, where Seth Jarvis had the game-winner. D.C. failed to convert in the shootout and continues to struggle in the skills competition.