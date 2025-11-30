Takeaways: Thompson, Wilson Continue Making Olympic Case As Capitals Best Islanders

The Washington Capitals weren't in for an easy afternoon at UBS Arena, with the New York Islanders buzzing early and often. Thankfully, Logan Thompson was there to help D.C. escape with two points.

Thompson put on a masterclass between the pipes, and Tom Wilson struck twice and had an assist en route to a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Here are the takeaways as D.C. extends its winning streak to four games.

Logan Thompson Puts On A Show

Logan Thompson continues to emerge as one of the NHL's top goaltenders, and Saturday was no different as he got to work right away.

Thompson opened his game with a cartwheel glove stop on Anders Lee off a 2-on-1, and through the first, he came up with several other ten-bell stops, including a breakaway stick save on Simon Holmstrom and a split pad save on Mat Barzal's wraparound bid.

As Washington found itself trapped in the zone and under pressure time and time again, Thompson stepped out to keep the puck out of the net and played arguably his best game of the season.

His shutout bid was ended on a late third-period power play when Bo Horvat knocked in a rebound, but his numbers were still glowing as he finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots.

It's hard to imagine Team Canada going to the Olympics without him come February.

Tom Wilson Provides Offense

The Capitals couldn't generate much on Ilya Sorokin on Saturday afternoon, but Tom Wilson, another Olympic candidate, stepped up to provide the offense.

On the team's first power play of the game, Wilson got to the front of the net and finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard. Then, in the second, he drove to the net and intercepted Sorokin's pass from behind the net before putting it in the empty cage, making it 2-0.

In the third, Wilson's empty net bid down the ice went off the boards to Aliaksei Protas, who put the puck home to put things further out of reach.

The 31-year-old extended his point streak to five games and is up to 15 goals and 29 points through 26 games this season, and he's on pace for 47 goals this season and leads D.C. in scoring.

As is the case with Thompson, Wilson continues to make a strong case to crack the Team Canada roster, which is being finalized in the coming weeks.

Alex Ovechkin, Ryan Leonard Stay Hot

Alex Ovechkin also stayed hot, extending his point streak to four games with an assist and late empty-netter to secure the win. He finished with 10 goals and 18 points through the month of November.

Ryan Leonard was also a force to be reckoned with, throwing the body around, getting physical early and being a constant presence and pain in the Islanders' side. Leonard also picked up an assist on the power play and has points in three of his last four as he continues to look more comfortable.