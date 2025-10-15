Takeaways: Wilson, Chychrun Help Capitals Rally Past Lightning

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals knew Tuesday would be a tall task, as they had to shut down the Tampa Bay Lightning while finding offense without key center Pierre-Luc Dubois. With him on the shelf, the team preached a "next man up" mentality, and though it wasn't pretty, the Capitals found a way.

Jakob Chychrun had the overtime winner, and Tom Wilson led the way with a goal and two assists for a 3-2 win.

Here are all the takeaways:

McMichael, Second Line Steps Up In Dubois' Absence, Caps Overcome Slow Start

The Capitals didn't get off to the start they necessarily wanted, but coach Spencer Carbery kept his lines together and trusted in the process. Ultimately, the offense delivered, and a lot of credit goes to Connor McMichael, who had big skates to fill while taking Dubois' role as the second-line center.

McMichael helped drive that trio with Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson, and after quite a bit of time trying to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy while trailing 1-0, McMichael charged into the offensive zone and won a race for the puck before spinning and passing to a wide-open Protas to tie the game.

It marked Protas' team-leading third goal of the season and McMichael's first point of the year.

Power Play Finally Cashes In, Wilson Draws Capitals I to The Fight

Dylan Strome said at morning skate that he felt that the Capitals were close to a breakthrough on the power play — and he was right.

The first two attempts for the team saw Washington come close, but fail to convert. Then, finally, on the third try of the night and in a tight spot trailing 2-1 in the third, the Capitals executed.

Tom Wilson tipped a shot from Strome past Vasilevskiy to even the score. It marked Wilson's second point of the game, and he's now up to four points through the first four games of the year.

Wilson, who had dragged his team into the fight with big hits and a breakout to help set up Protas, wasn’t done there, as he assisted on Jakob Chychrub’s OT winner, gifting him 400 career NHL points.

Sourdif, Leonard With Stronger Outings

If there was one player in particular that stood out for the Capitals, it was Justin Sourdif. The 23-year-old was all over the ice and a force to be reckoned with, as he battled hard for pucks, hustled at both ends and generated a handful of chances, including a breakaway opportunity for himself. He ended the night tied for the tteam lead in shots wtih three.Ryan Leonard also had a stronger performance, as he hit the post at one point in the second and generated a few chances while showing chemistry with Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre on the third line.

Chippy Game All Around

Overall, it was perhaps the chippiest game the Capitals played so far in this young year, with Washington and Tampa seeming to get into it after every whistle and planety of physicality over the course of the night.