Alex Ovechkin Cleared For Contact, Getting Closer For Capitals; Group A Lines

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is back.

Ovechkin, who was dealing with a lower-body injury through the start of training camp, took a major step forward on Monday, officially shedding the non-contact jersey and taking part in a full practice with the group for the first time.

The 40-year-old skated on the first line with Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier and also worked the point on the power play. Though it's a step in the right direction, Ovechkin is doubtful to play on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but could play in the final two home preseason games.

Ovechkin is entering his 21st NHL season and is three goals away from becoming the first player in league history to record 900 regular-season goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky's record near the end of last season. This also marks the final year of his contract, though he's made no decision regarding his NHL future or whether or not he will continue to play.

Washington's first group is also where the team will pull its opening night roster from as it looks to trim things down to 23. Sonny Milano, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, did not skate, and Nic Dowd remains out for personal reasons. Both are expected back this week.

Here were the line combinations from that first group. The game group against Columbus will be a mixed group, per Sepncer Carbery.

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Alikasei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Ryan Leonard/Andrew Cristall

Ivan Miroshnichenko-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Sourdif/Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Dylan McIlrath/Vincent Iorio

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren