Alex Ovechkin Injury Update: Capitals Captain's Ailment To Open Camp 'Nothing Significant'

ARLINGTON, V.A. —The Washington Capitals breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday, as captain Alex Ovechkin’s injury to open training camp is "nothing significant," per coach Spencer Carbery.

Ovechkin left the ice and did not take part in the skate test or practice as he was evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Carbery noted that it was mainly "precautionary" to hold him out on the first day of camp, and if anything, he is day-to-day and there is no concern of it being a long-term injury.

The 40-year-old is entering his 21st NHL season and can become the first player in NHL history to reach 900 regular-season goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record last season.

Ovechkin is set to meet with the media at 3:15 p.m.