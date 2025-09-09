Alex Ovechkin Officially Joins Capitals For 21st Season, Takes Ice At Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got a very welcome sight on Tuesday, as Alex Ovechkin returned to the ice ahead of what will be his 21st NHL season.

Ovechkin, who flew back from Russia on Sunday, was all smiles and in good spirits as he joined his Capitals teammates for informal skates ahead of the campaign. He got in some skills work and drills with coach Kenny McCudden and his teammates before heading off.

The star winger, who turns 40 on Sept. 17, is entering the final year of his contract with Washington. He is coming off a historic season where he overcame a broken leg to score 44 goals — the third-most in the league — and pass Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

Most of the Capitals have returned to town, with Ovechkin joining Dylan Strome, Anthony Beauvillier, Aliaksei Protas, Ryan Leonard, Connor McMichael, Tom Wilson, Brandon Duhaime, Aliaksei ProtasNic Dowd, John Carlson, Martin Fehervary, Dylan McIlrath, Martin Fehervary, Trevor van Riemsdyk and more.