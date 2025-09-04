Capitals Announce Plan For Third Jerseys As They Introduce New Jersey Sponsor

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are set to announce new third jerseys for the upcoming 2025-26 season, the team announced as it launched a new primary jersey sponsor in Coupang.

Coupang, an American technology company powering U.S. exports around the globe, is now in a multi-year partnership with the Capitals, who will feature their logo on their home and third jerseys, starting with this preseason. The logo features the Coupang wordmark and a rocket.

“We’re proud to welcome Coupang as our home jersey patch partner, particularly as a U.S.-based company that helps American businesses, small, medium and large, succeed in global markets,” Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE, said. “Coupang is a proven ally for businesses across America, giving them the tools and reach to grow their sales and thrive by selling their goods to new customers in international markets. The patch reflects our shared commitment to businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to Coupang’s debut on home ice at Capital One Arena this fall.”

Washington's reds remain the primary home jersey, but the third jersey for this upcoming season has yet to be announced. The Capitals wore the black Screamin' Eagle jerseys last season, and it's possible they — or a modified version of that jersey — could make a return for the upcoming campaign.