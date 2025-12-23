Capitals' Entire Lineup Will Be 'Game-Time Decision' Against Rangers

ARLINGTON, V.A. — With the exception of Logan Thompson starting, the Washington Capitals aren't exactly sure how they'll look when they host the New York Rangers for the final game before the holiday break.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said after the team's optional morning skate that the lineup remains in flux as they work through a number of things behind the scenes.

"A ton of question marks," Carbery said, adding, "We've got some guys maintenance, dealing with minor injury stuff and sickness. Everything will be game-time.

Ryan Leonard, who is working his way back from shoulder and facial injuries suffered on a Jacob Trouba hit on Dec. 5, took reps on the first power play with Tom Wilson and Jakob Chychrun not skating, and he did not linger for extra work. He has not been officially cleared as of the morning, but that could potentially change.

Washington is looking for a better result on Tuesday after dropping back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings this past weekend and five of the last six decisions overall. And with the holiday break following Tuesday's contest, Carbery spoke with his group about consistency and effort in the final game before a few days off.

"It's mentally staying sharp right through 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and then, 'Okay, I can take a deep breath and enjoy the holiday break.' That's going to be our challenge tonight," Carbery said. "Hopefully our guys understand the significance of the game tonight and we can meet our standard."

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.