Capitals Excited For Wellar As He Joins Coaching Staff Full-Time: 'He's Earned Every Bit Of The Opportunity'

The Washington Capitals officially replaced Mitch Love on Wednesday, promoting interim coach Patrick Wellar to a full-time assistant.

Wellar will primarily work with the team's defense. He replaces Mitch Love, who was relieved of his duties following the NHL's investigation into past allegations regarding his conduct and behavior.

The 41-year-old has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant for the Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey Bears, where he also worked with the d-corps and helped the team to back-to-back Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024.

"Thrilled for him and his family, he's worked extremely hard for this opportunity and I've seen it first hand and seen everything he's put in and sacrificed through the minor leagues, through his time in the American Hockey League in Hershey" coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's earned every bit of the opportunity to be a National Hockey League assistant coach."

Wellar was originally drafted as a player by the Capitals in the third round of the 2002 NHL Draft and played 747 pro games between the AHL and ECHL. He won the Calder Cup playing with the Bears back in 2010, and won three Kelly Cup championships in the ECHL.

With Wellar officially promoted to the NHL, Brent Thompson will remain with Hershey as their full-time assistant coach.