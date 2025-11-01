Capitals Game Notes: Strome Returns vs. Sabres, Ovechkin With Lapierre

The Washington Capitals will get a big boost on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, as Dylan Strome makes his return from a lower-body injury.
Strome was hurt on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, but escaped with a day-to-day ailment and quickly recovered after missing just two games.
With Strome back in, the Capitals lines got a makeover, with Alex Ovechkin moved down to the third line with Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre.
Here are the combos:
Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Alex Ovechkin
Anthony Beauvillier-Dylan Strome-Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren starts.