Capitals Game Notes: Strome Returns vs. Sabres, Ovechkin With Lapierre

The Washington Capitals will get a big boost on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, as Dylan Strome makes his return from a lower-body injury.

Strome was hurt on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, but escaped with a day-to-day ailment and quickly recovered after missing just two games.

With Strome back in, the Capitals lines got a makeover, with Alex Ovechkin moved down to the third line with Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre.

Here are the combos:

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Alex Ovechkin

Anthony Beauvillier-Dylan Strome-Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren starts.