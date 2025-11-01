    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Game Notes: Strome Returns vs. Sabres, Ovechkin With Lapierre

    Sammi Silber
    Nov 1, 2025, 22:51
    Nov 1, 2025, 22:51
    The Capitals got some good news ahead of Saturday’s game.

    The Washington Capitals will get a big boost on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, as Dylan Strome makes his return from a lower-body injury.

    Strome was hurt on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, but escaped with a day-to-day ailment and quickly recovered after missing just two games.

    With Strome back in, the Capitals lines got a makeover, with Alex Ovechkin moved down to the third line with Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre.

    Here are the combos:

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Alex Ovechkin

    Anthony Beauvillier-Dylan Strome-Ryan Leonard

    Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Charlie Lindgren starts.