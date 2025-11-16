Capitals Hold Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Skate: 'They're True Warriors'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For the Washington Capitals, Sunday meant quite a bit.

After an optional practice, players returned to their lockers to meet with children, survivors and families affiliated with Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health and Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate.

"It's a special day. It's one of those things that gets put on the calendar, and then I think once everybody gets out there, it's kind of hard to put in words," Tom Wilson, who was partnered with Sophia, said. "Our community does so much to support us... it's just a really cool feeling to be able to be out there and give back and show up for the kids and just see how much fun they're having. It means a lot to us, and it means a lot to them."

Wilson and Sophia became fast friends, bonding over a mutual distaste for timeout and teaming up to prank Brandon Duhaime, who tagged Wilson with a "kick me" sign on his back before the skate.

Ovechkin also reunited with Sunny, who he walked the red carpet with ahead of the season opener. For the captain, it meant a lot to be able to spend the day with her and meet other kids and families going through the same battle, too.

"It's a very important day for us. You can see the smiles and how they enjoy it," captain Alex Ovechkin said. "They are fighters, they are true warriors."

Here are some of the highlights from the event: