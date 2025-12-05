Capitals Injury Updates: Carlson To Miss Second Straight Game, Sourdif A Game-Time Decision vs. Ducks

The Washington Capitals are dealing with more lineup questions they take on the Anaheim Ducks to close out their West Coast road swing.

John Carlson will miss his second straight game due to an upper-body injury, and Justin Sourdif will be a game-time decision as he deals with a lower-body injury, per coach Spencer Carbery.

Both Carlson and Sourdif missed Wednesday's outing against the San Jose Sharks, and after that game, Carbery didn't have as positive an update on Sourdif, saying he would miss a "little bit of time."

However, it appears the 23-year-old could be back in the mix sooner rather than later than Carlson, who, unlike Sourdif, took warmups in San Jose.

With Carlson out, Declan Chisholm is expected to remain in the mix on defense.

Sourdif has been playing a pivotal role on the top-6 amid Pierre-Luc Dubois' absence, and if he returns, expect Hendrix Lapierre to be the healthy scratch with Nic Dowd back playing center.

Logan Thompson will get the start against Anaheim, who leads the Pacific Division.

Puck drop is at 10 p.m. at Honda Center.