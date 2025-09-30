Capitals Injury Updates: Ovechkin 'Hopeful' For Thursday, Milano Skates, Fehervary Ramping Up

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are seeing some progress on the injury front, as captain Alex Ovechkin is hopeful for Thursday's home game against the Boston Bruins.

Ovechkin continues to skate in a regular jersey and take contact as he progresses from a lower-body injury suffered at the start of camp. He said on Monday that he's feeling good as he gets back in the swing of things, but that he and the team are playing things by ear and taking things slow.

"You just have to be smart with it," Ovechkin said of his status, adding, "Sometimes you come to the training camp and you feel sore in your knee or your wrist or something, so you have to do maybe injection, maybe take some pills to feel better. But overall we didn't want to do it right now, so that's why we (had) days off, working out with the team and did some extra stuff to recover."

Meanwhile, Sonny Milano, who missed Monday with an upper-body injury, was back on the ice in a regular jersey, putting in skills work ahead of the group skate. He did not stay on to join the rest of the team, but is progressing well. The injury is not related to last year's ailment and setback that held him out for all but three games, and is not significant.

Nic Dowd, who has been away from the team for personal/family reasons, also rejoined the group on Tuesday.

Carbery also gave an update on Martin Fehervary, explaining that he hasn't gotten into a preseason game yet as he continues to ramp up and get back in the rhythm as he fully recovers from meniscus surgery he had in April. Fehervary feels good, but was still dealing with inflammation.

Washington opens the season on Oct. 8.