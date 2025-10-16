Capitals Lose Iorio On Waivers, Defenseman Headed To Sharks

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals lost a key asset on the blue line on Thursday, as Vincent Iorio was picked up off waivers by the San Jose Sharks.

Iorio made the Capitals opening night roster out of training camp, but ended up on waivers as the team chose to keep Dylan McIlrath, who has been activated off the injured reserve, as their eighth defenseman.

The 22-year-old was originally drafted by Washington in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

While he's gotten a handful of NHL games, there just hasn't been room for him on the Capitals blue line, and he spent the majority of his tenure developing with the AHL's Hershey Bears, where he won back-to-back Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024.

Iorio was one of the top defensive prospects, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hand shot with good mobility, awareness and skating. However, there just wasn't room

Now, he'll get the chance to get a bigger role with the Sharks organization.