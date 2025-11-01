Capitals Lose Pierre-Luc Dubois To Lower-Body Injury

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are already dealing with a handful of injuries, and are now awaiting news on another, as Pierre-Luc Dubiois left Friday's game against the New York Islanders with an apparent lower-body injury.

Dubois was taking a face-off against J-G Pageau near the end of the first period when he went down in visible discomfort.

Trainer Jason Serbus came out to tend to the 27-year-old, who was then helped off the ice and struggled to get to the dressing room. Halfway through the second, the team announced he would not return.

Washington is already without Dylan Strome at center, and Ethen Frank, the first call-up option at forward, is also on the shelf.

This is the second injury Dubois has suffered this season. He previously missed five games with an upper-body ailment and made his return to the lineup less than a week ago. Through five games this season, he has yet to find the scoresheet.