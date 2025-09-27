Capitals Make Additional Cuts, Including Lakovic

The Washington Capitals trimmed their training camp roster down to 42 players on Saturday, assigning a number of players to the AHL's Hershey Bears and sending Lynden Lakovic back to juniors.

Lakovic impressed in his first NHL training camp and played one preseason game, but ultimately, has been sent back to WHL's Moose Jaw to continue his development. The 18-year-old went 27th overall to Washington in this year's draft.

Meanwhile, forward Spencer Smallman and defenseman Calle Rosen were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Hershey, while Ryan Hofer, Ludwig Persson, Matt Strome, Alexander Suzdalev, Aaron Ness and Mitch Gibson were also sent back to Hershey.