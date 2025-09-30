Capitals Make Additional Cuts, Including Returning Parascak To Juniors; More Decisions Pending

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have made additional cuts to their training camp roster on Tuesday, sending Cam Allen and Patrick Thomas to the AHL's Hershey Bears and returning Terik Parascak to the WHL's Prince George Cougars.

Both Allen and Thomas are expected to make the pro jump to Hershey this season. Both had strong showings at Capitals training camp, with Thomas picking up an assist in his first taste of preseason action.

Allen is coming off an impressive final year in the OHL, where he had 45 points through 49 regular-season games between the Guelph Storm and London Knights before helping lead the Knights to the Memorial Cup.

Thomas also pulled off a strong season in juniors, where he had 27 goals and 77 assists for 104 points in 66 games while serving as captain of the Brantford Bulldogs. He also had 13 points in 11 playoff games.

Meanwhile, Parascak will head back to juniors to continue his development. He got a preseason game under his belt and showed flashes of what he can do, but still needs to fine-tune certain areas of his game. He put up 82 points in 58 games last season. He also got one AHL game last season.

Washington is expected to make more cuts on Wednesday with the off day coming up. There are three more preseason games, and the Capitals will continue to evaluate things before making those final decisions.

"It will come down to the end," Carbery said on Tuesday.