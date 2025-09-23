Capitals Make First Cuts Of Training Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals made their first cuts of training camp on Tuesday, trimming their roster to 53 players.

Washington assigned forwards Grant Cruikshank, Justin Nachbaur, Dalton Smith and Luke Toporowski, defensemen Nick Leivermann and Jon McDonald and goaltender Seth Eisele to the AHL’s Hershey Bears, and sent Miroslav Satan Jr. and Maxim Schafer to their respective junior teams.

Satan Jr. is playing for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit this season, and Schafer is playing with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens.