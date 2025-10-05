Capitals Make More Cuts, Place Frank, Stevenson On Waivers

The Washington Capitals have more tough decisions, placing forward Ethen Frank and goaltender Clay Stevenson on waivers on Sunday as they prepare to set their opening night roster.

If both clear, they will report to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Frank put up 28 points through the first 35 games of the season in Hershey before earning a full-time call up to the NHL, where he remained as an extra and ultimately suited up for 24 games, picking up seven points.

Though he made the jump to the Show last season, heavy competition up front through the preseason meant that he wasn’t able to maintain his roster spot.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has risen to prominence as one of the team’s promising future netminders, and pending waivers, is supposed to be the starter for the Bears this season.

In 2023-24, Stevenson helped lead Hershey to a second consecutive Calder Cup, putting up a .922 save percentage through 36 games. Last season, he had a .888 save percentage through 33 games and also made his NHL debut in the season finale, stopping 30 of 36 shots.

Washington’s roster now sits at 25, with two more cuts left to go. Ivan Miroshnichenko remains up in the mix for forwards, while Vincent Iorio and Dylan McIlrath are battling it out for the role of the eighth defenseman.