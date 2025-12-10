Capitals Notebook: Carlson A Possibility For Thursday, Lines, No New Update On Leonard

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After two days off, the Washington Capitals got back to work with a busy practice on Wednesday, where they also got a number of injury updates.

John Carlson was again a full go at practice and is a possibility to play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He skated on a defensive pairing with Martin Fehervary at practice.

Meanwhile, in other injury news, Charlie Lindgren skated ahead of practice and has been "feeling better," but is still progressing as he works his way back from an upper-body ailment. Garin Bjorklund is up from the AHL's Hershey Bears to back up Logan Thompson.

There was also no new update on Ryan Leonard, who is on the injured reserve and will be out for an extended period of time.

With the exception of Carlson drawing back in on the top defensive pairing, the Capitals kept the same lines that it ran on Sunday. Bogdan Trineyev, up as an extra forward, remains the extra up front.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano

Bogdan Trineyev

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Declan Chisholm-Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Garin Bjorklund