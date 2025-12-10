    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Notebook: Carlson A Possibility For Thursday, Lines, No New Update On Leonard

    Sammi Silber
    Dec 10, 2025, 18:27
    Sammi Silber
    Dec 10, 2025, 18:27
    Updated at: Dec 10, 2025, 18:27

    Here's the latest updates live from Capitals practice.

    Image

    ARLINGTON, V.A. — After two days off, the Washington Capitals got back to work with a busy practice on Wednesday, where they also got a number of injury updates.

    John Carlson was again a full go at practice and is a possibility to play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He skated on a defensive pairing with Martin Fehervary at practice.

    Meanwhile, in other injury news, Charlie Lindgren skated ahead of practice and has been "feeling better," but is still progressing as he works his way back from an upper-body ailment. Garin Bjorklund is up from the AHL's Hershey Bears to back up Logan Thompson.

    There was also no new update on Ryan Leonard, who is on the injured reserve and will be out for an extended period of time.

    With the exception of Carlson drawing back in on the top defensive pairing, the Capitals kept the same lines that it ran on Sunday. Bogdan Trineyev, up as an extra forward, remains the extra up front.

    Here are the combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

    Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Anthony Beauvillier-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

    Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano

    Bogdan Trineyev

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Declan Chisholm-Dylan McIlrath

    Logan Thompson

    Garin Bjorklund