Capitals Notebook: Dowd Day-To-Day, Lineup Notes vs. Lightning

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third and final time this season, and all the while, they'll be without Nic Dowd for the third straight game.

Dowd skated in a regular jersey on Saturday, but remains day-to-day, per coach Spencer Carbery.

The forward lines will remain the same, with Justin Sourdif remaining on the top-6 and Dylan Strome will play after returning home and meeting his newest daughter, Sutton, who was born in the first period of Thursday's win over the Montreal Canadiens. Strome's wife, Tayler, and Sutton are doing well and are both home from the hospital.

On defense, Trevor van Riemsdyk will draw back in for Dylan McIlrath on the backend. It will be Van Riemsdyk's 700th career NHL game.

Logan Thompson gets the start.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Here are the lines:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren