Capitals Notebook: Dubois Cleared For Contact & Could Return vs. Columbus, Sandin Out With Injury

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got some good news and some bad news on the injury front on Thursday, as Pierre-Luc Dubois took a step forward at practice while Rasmus Sandin sat out with injury complications of his own.

Dubois upgraded to a regular jersey and was full contact, marking the first time since his injury that he's been cleared for contact. He skated the entire practice and cycled into line rushes for the Capitals. He will travel to Columbus and is a possibility to return against the Blue Jackets after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury.

Sandin, meanwhile, did not skate as he deals with a day-to-day upper-body injury. Per Carbery, he will not travel to Columbus, but the injury is not expected to be long term.

"He should be okay," Carbery said.

With Sandin out, Declan Chisholm drew in and skated on the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk, while also getting reps in Sandin's spot on the second power-play unit.

Other than Sandin's absence and Dubois and Sonny Milano cycling in, the lines remained the same as they were for Tuesday's victory over the Seattle Kraken:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Hendrix Lapierre-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

The Capitals face the Blue Jackets on Friday before returning home on Saturday and facing the Ottawa Senators for the second half of their back-to-back.