Capitals Notebook: Dubois Day-To-Day, Smallman To Make Debut If Strome Can't Play vs. Buffalo

The Washington Capitals got some decent news on the injury front on Saturday, as Pierre-Luc Dubois is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's game with an lower-body injury.

Per Coach Spencer Carbery, he did not travel to Buffalo. However, a day-to-day prognosis is a positive.

Dubois was taking a face-off at the end of the first period when he buckled after some contact. He needed help getting off the ice and wasn't putting much weight on his leg as he headed down the tunnel.

The 27-year-old was three games into his return from another injury that kept him out for five games to start this season. Through six total games, he has yet to find the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Dylan Strome, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, is a game-time decision against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Per Spencer Carbery, call-up Spencer Smallman will make his NHL debut if Strome cannot play.

Strome was hurt back on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, but has since been skating and was cleared for contact on Friday.

Smallman, 29, earned a call-up amid the influx of injuries up front and Ethen Frank also on the injured reserve. He has three points in six games for the AHL’s Hershey Bears.