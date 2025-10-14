Capitals Notebook: Dubois Injury Update, Thompson Starts, Game Plan vs. Lightning

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are in for a tall task against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, and they'll also be without one of their top forwards.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, per Spencer Carbery. Dubois was hurt late in the Capitals' 1-0 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday and did not return.

With Dubois out, Washington will put Connor McMichael in his spot between Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson, and Hendrix Lapierre will draw back into the mix and center the third line with Sonny Milano and Ryan Leonard.

“He’s obviously a huge part of our team, the way he plays against other teams, best lines, penalty kill, power play, really good 5-on-5. You don’t really replace a guy like that," Dylan Strome said. "It’s gonna take everyone else to kind of step up.”

Here are what the lines look like without Dubois:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson will be back between the pipes, with Charlie Lindgren playing second chair.

When it comes to shutting down the Lightning's top weapons, Carbery noted that the second line will play a big role over the course of the night.

“We handle them very, very carefully,” Carbery said. “We’ll (manage) probably by committee, but I’m sure (that top line) will get a heavy dose of Pro and Mikey. We’re going to have to do our job. We all know the strengths of Tampa’s lineup… that’s where it starts. You have to be able to limit what they’re able to do, because they have the ability to absolutely take over a game.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.